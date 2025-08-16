“A National Security Risk”: Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Tips Up as Reports Suggest Boeing Itself Could be a Risk to America’s Security

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

“A National Security Risk”: Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Tips Up as Reports Suggest Boeing Itself Could be a Risk to America’s Security

Story Highlights

Boeing faces growing concern that it may be a national security risk, and an $81 million judgment against it makes an unpleasant return.

“A National Security Risk”: Boeing Stock (NYSE:BA) Tips Up as Reports Suggest Boeing Itself Could be a Risk to America’s Security

Aerospace stock Boeing (BA) might be one of the biggest companies the United States has. One of the only two companies that handles commercial aircraft at any real scale, and a major supplier of national defense tools, the United States clearly counts on Boeing. But is America perhaps too reliant on Boeing? That is the question some ask. Investors did not seem to care, though, as shares tipped up fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent Boeing strike underscored the point, reports noted, with a strike putting delays in a recently-secured $20 billion contract to build the F-47 jet. Of course, it is worth noting that those delays were likely to happen, strike or no, as there has been a supply issue involved in getting the necessary engines for the F-47. But that point is not stopping some from suggesting that, perhaps, Trump himself should be taking more of a hand in the Boeing strike to get the workers back to work.

This could be true, though given that the strike is only about two weeks old right now, it is possible that Trump might prefer to let businesses regulate their own issues instead of jumping in to exert pressure right away. But with Boeing currently the fourth-largest Department of Defense contractor, holding Boeing to a different standard could make some sense.

The Unpleasant $81 Million Surprise

While some are wondering if Boeing and its internal affairs are a national security risk, another point slipped in on Boeing: an $81 million award against Boeing from a court case about trade secrets theft. A United States appeals court reinstated the award against Boeing in favor of Zunum Aero, a startup that handles electric aircraft.

Originally, a California judge threw out the jury verdict of $81 million for Boeing. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stepped in to put the award back, rejecting the original judge’s assertion that the information that Boeing took was not, at the time, subject to trade secret protection. Boeing’s next move from here, meanwhile, is unclear.

Is Boeing a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on BA stock based on 19 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 29.56% rally in its share price over the past year, the average BA price target of $257.05 per share implies 9.14% upside potential.

See more BA analyst ratings

Disclosure

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement