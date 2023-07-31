A Morgan Stanley Downgrade Means Little to Salesforce Stock (NASDAQ:CRM)

Analyst downgrades, generally, tend not to help share prices for the companies that get downgraded. However, at Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM), a downgrade from Morgan Stanley didn’t mean very much to investors. Salesforce is down in Monday afternoon trading, but only fractionally, as the downgrade didn’t hit all that hard.

Morgan Stanley, via analyst Keith Weiss, cut the rating on Salesforce from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The biggest reason was that Salesforce, essentially, is running out of low-hanging fruit. It’s already seen boosts in its share price from potential activist investors, from price increases, from improved margins, and from developments in generative AI. But with all of that out of the picture, trying to find the next point to boost the share price will be tough to come by.

Now, according to Weiss, the next big thing will have to be “showing upside to growth expectations,” which is the kind of thing that will take some time to set up. Thankfully, Salesforce is already moving in that direction. Just two weeks ago, Salesforce announced that it was planning to hike prices starting in August an average of 9%. It’s the first price hike Salesforce has engaged in in seven years, and considering all the new stuff it’s brought out, a hike is likely merited. With over $20 billion in research dollars committed so far, Weiss’ call for more basic improvements may not take as long to achieve as some believe.

The broader analyst community, however, is more in favor of Salesforce’s likely success. With 21 Buy ratings, 11 Hold, and one Sell, Salesforce stock is considered a Moderate Buy. Further, with an average price target of $238.04, Salesforce stock offers its investors a 5.98% upside potential.

