A Happy WOOF For Petco in Q3

Petco Health and Wellness Co. (NASDAQ: WOOF) soared by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the pet retailer posted revenues of $1.50 billion, up 4% year-over-year and beating Street estimates by $10 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $0.16 per share versus $0.2 per share in the same period last year and in line with analysts’ estimates.

Petco also reaffirmed its guidance for FY22 and now expects Adjusted EPS to come in between $0.75 and $0.79.

Analysts are bullish about WOOF with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds.