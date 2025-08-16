“A Brain-Inspired Approach” Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up With StreamMind Reveal

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

“A Brain-Inspired Approach” Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up With StreamMind Reveal

Story Highlights

Microsoft has an exciting new AI development that works a lot like a human brain does, and also gets rid of volume discount pricing.

“A Brain-Inspired Approach” Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Notches Up With StreamMind Reveal

Artificial intelligence (AI) research has done some pretty amazing things so far. We have modest video generation abilities, we have vast text writing capabilities, and we have plenty of other applications as well. But making an artificial intelligence that behaves like a biological intelligence requires sensory input, and tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) may have the solution therein. Microsoft calls it “StreamMind,” and it was recently revealed. The notion is catching attention, but investors are proving skeptical. They sent Microsoft shares down fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Microsoft describes StreamMind as an “…AI system that responds to video in real time.” It also declares it “…a brain-inspired approach.” Basically, the system works in such a way as to detect visual data and process it about as rapidly as a human brain does, making it effectively able to “see” a car coming, for example, and warn a user that a car is coming accordingly.

Such tools actually exist today, but there is a problem; the AI tends to get bogged down by analyzing every frame of that video instead of pointing out the one really important part: a car is coming. StreamMind changes this by using “…an event-gated network that separates fast perception from deeper analysis.” It can superficially scan for changes, and then, when one is detected—like a two-ton metal box on wheels suddenly appearing—it activates a large language model (LLM) that works accordingly. When the LLM is no longer needed, it is shut down, and superficial systems take over.

Volume Rebates Gone

In a move that will likely be less popular, however, volume rebates on Microsoft products are going the way of the dodo. Online-services prices are set to change November 1, which will put them in line with Microsoft.com rates and ultimately take “programmatic discounts” out of the picture.

So why stage this sudden shift? Apparently, it is a matter of “transparency,” despite the fact that some customers will end up paying more for their products. But Microsoft insists that “this change reduces licensing complexity, enabling partners to invest less time evaluating Microsoft pricing and programs and more time working with customers on their business needs.”

Is Microsoft a Buy, Hold or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on MSFT stock based on 34 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 24.85% rally in its share price over the past year, the average MSFT price target of $623.34 per share implies 18.73% upside potential.

See more MSFT analyst ratings

Disclosure

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement