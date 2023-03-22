89bio Surges after Positive Topline Results

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

89bio Surges after Positive Topline Results

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company surged in morning trading on Wednesday after announcing positive topline data from the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial evaluating treatment with pegozafermin in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

In this study, patients dosed with 44mg every two weeks and 30mg weekly met both the primary histology endpoints with high statistical significance. Considering this positive data, pegozafermin will now advance to a Phase 3 trial.

Analysts are bullish about ETNB stock with a unanimous six Buys.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ETNB

H.C. Wainwright affirms Buy on 89bio, lowers price target to $25
The FlyH.C. Wainwright affirms Buy on 89bio, lowers price target to $25
2d ago
ETNB
SVB Securities remains bullish on 89bio’s ENLIVEN study readout
ETNB
89bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
ETNB
More ETNB Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ETNB

H.C. Wainwright affirms Buy on 89bio, lowers price target to $25
The FlyH.C. Wainwright affirms Buy on 89bio, lowers price target to $25
2d ago
ETNB
SVB Securities remains bullish on 89bio’s ENLIVEN study readout
The FlySVB Securities remains bullish on 89bio’s ENLIVEN study readout
9d ago
ETNB
89bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Press Releases89bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
12d ago
ETNB
More ETNB Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >