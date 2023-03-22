89bio Surges after Positive Topline Results

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company surged in morning trading on Wednesday after announcing positive topline data from the Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial evaluating treatment with pegozafermin in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

In this study, patients dosed with 44mg every two weeks and 30mg weekly met both the primary histology endpoints with high statistical significance. Considering this positive data, pegozafermin will now advance to a Phase 3 trial.

Analysts are bullish about ETNB stock with a unanimous six Buys.