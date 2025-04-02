5 Ways U.S. Companies Are Preparing for a New Trade Regime

With President Trump’s “Make America Wealthy Again” tariffs taking effect today, companies across the U.S. are quickly reshaping their operations. The main objective is to remain calm and address the newly imposed tariffs with practical, efficient strategies that help mitigate cost increases. The tariffs, which apply to all countries and include extra duties on foreign-made cars and oil-linked trade, mark a major shift in trade policy. But rather than panic, most businesses adapt calmly and strategically.

Here are five key ways companies are responding:

Bringing Production Home: Some, like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), are investing heavily in U.S. operations, $55 billion in their case. This is a long-term move to reduce reliance on imports and shield themselves from rising costs.

Negotiating with Suppliers: Walmart (WMT) and others are pressuring overseas suppliers, especially in China, to cut prices. This helps limit the impact of tariffs without passing higher costs on to customers.

Raising Prices: Companies like Target (TGT) are preparing shoppers for price increases. It’s a straightforward way to protect profit margins, though it risks turning away cost-sensitive consumers.

Absorbing the Costs: Some brands, including Nike (NKE) and FedEx (FDX), are choosing to take the hit to their margins for now, avoiding price hikes to stay competitive.

Seeking Exemptions: Automakers and other trade-sensitive industries are lobbying for carve-outs. They hope to limit the impact by excluding certain parts or processes from the tariff list.

The overall tone is steady. While the policy shift is significant, many companies saw it coming and are adjusting rather than reacting. For now, it’s less about shock and more about strategy.

In this comparison chart, we’ve collected all the publicly traded companies mentioned in the article to gain a broader perspective on each.

