5 Top Dividend Stocks for May 2022

Dividends are payouts from companies that share their profits with their investors. They offer a regular source of income that can increase over time. This makes them particularly attractive for long-term investments. Even a small dividend yield can result in impressive returns after many years. Dividends can offer protection against market volatility, which is another reason that investors include these stocks in their portfolios.

Strong & Moderate Buy Dividend Stocks

Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we searched for top stocks with an ex-dividend date in May 2022. Investors need to own the stock by the ex-dividend date to receive the next payout. We focused on top dividend stocks with a Buy analyst rating consensus, at least a 4.5% yield, and an ‘Outperform’ Smart Score of at least 8 out of 10, based on our data-driven stock score. We found five top stocks that match these criteria.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Dividend yield: 6.69%

Ex-dividend date: May 02, 2022

Payout ratio: 101.59%

Payout date: May 13, 2022

Main Street offers long-term debt and equity capital to middle-market companies (with annual revenue between $10 million and $150 million). Its high-quality, diversified investment portfolio supports its payouts. Main Street sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on one Buy and two Hold recommendations. Further, the analysts’ average price target of $44.67 indicates 8.9% upside potential over the next 12 months. MAIN stock also has positive signal from TipRanks investors and bloggers. Overall, MAIN stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 8 out of 10.

Dividend yield: 8.81%

Ex-dividend date: May 04, 2022

Payout ratio: NA

Payout date: May 17, 2022

Kinetik Holdings is an integrated, pure-play midstream company. It was formed by the business combination of Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco LP. It has received two unanimous Buy recommendations. Moreover, their average price target of $74 indicates 6.6% upside potential over the next 12 months. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management’s George Davis Jr. reduced his stake by 38.8% in KNTK stock. Nevertheless, TipRanks’ investors are positive on KNTK stock, and 21.1% of these investors have raised their holding in one month. KNTK stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 8 out of 10.

Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP)

Dividend yield: 8.68%

Ex-dividend date: May 05, 2022

Payout ratio: NA

Payout date: May 13, 2022

Crestwood Equity Partners is a master-limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses. Out of six analysts who have rated the stock in the past three months, five recommended a Buy. Further, analysts’ average price target of $35.67 indicates 23% upside potential over the next 12 months. Along with analysts, CEQP stock has positive indicators from TipRanks investors and bloggers. CEQP stock has a maximum Smart Score of 10 out of 10, according to our data-driven stock score.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Dividend yield: 4.64%

Ex-dividend date: May 20, 2022

Payout ratio: 69.93%

Payout date: Jun 14, 2022

Highwoods Properties is a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust). It owns, develops, and manages properties mainly in the best business districts of Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Raleigh, Tampa, and Richmond. Out of three analysts who have rated the stock in the past three months, two awarded it a Buy rating. The average price target of $51.33 indicates 20.9% upside potential over the next 12 months. Looking at hedge fund activity, Greg Poole of Echo Street Capital Management opened a new position, while two more managers increased their holdings. With TipRanks investors and bloggers also bullish on HIW, the stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 8 out of 10.

Eni SPA (NYSE:E)

Dividend yield: 5.39%

Ex-dividend date: May 23, 2022

Payout ratio: 40.87%

Payout date: Jun 8, 2022

Eni is an integrated energy company. It has received one Buy and one Hold recommendation in the past three months. The hedge fund trading activity shows that Fisher Investments’ Ken Fisher increased holdings by 61.2%. Meanwhile, TipRanks’ investors are positive on Eni stock, and 11.1% of these investors have raised their holding in one month. With hedge funds, TipRanks investors, and bloggers bullish on Eni, the stock has an Outperform Smart Score of 9 out of 10.

Dividend Yield & Dividend Payout

Companies determine dividend amounts per share. This can make it difficult for investors to compare the best dividend stocks. Imagine you invest $1,000 in 2 companies. One has shares that trade for $10, and the other has shares that trade for $500. Both offer investors $2 per share in dividend payments. The solution to comparing the companies’ dividends is dividend yield, which shows dividend payment relative to the share price as a percentage.

See Also: Dividend Yield Calculator

It is worth knowing the payout ratio of a dividend stock. This is the proportion of earnings a company pays out as dividends. If the ratio is over 100% this may mean that there is a possibility that a company will reduce its dividends.

See which other stocks have an ex-dividend date in May 2022.

Disclaimer: The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.