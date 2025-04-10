4 Dividend Stocks that Could Be Your Life Jacket In This Manic Market

Dividend stocks are having a moment, and it’s not hard to see why. The S&P 500 may have staged a 9.5% comeback after Trump hit pause on most of his global tariffs, but with a potential recession looming, investors are still feeling jumpy. And when the outlook gets murky, dividends start to look a lot like life jackets.

Dividend Aristocrats Offer Shelter in a Storm

Companies like Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Consolidated Edison, and Caterpillar — known as Dividend Aristocrats for consistently raising their payouts for 25+ years — are winning fresh attention. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is down just 15% from its peak, while the broader S&P 500 is off 17%. That spread may not sound huge, but in a storm, every inch of shelter matters. During past market meltdowns, these names typically fell far less than the average stock and recovered faster.

These Stocks Could Be Near the Bottom

Even better? Many high-quality dividend names have already sold off significantly, suggesting they may be closer to a bottom than other parts of the market. In five major downturns since 2000, the average Dividend Aristocrat fell 25% peak-to-trough, versus 40% for the S&P 500. And with tariff tensions unresolved — especially with China still facing a 125% levy — the flight to safety may continue.

1. Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (KO) has raised dividends for 62 straight years and yields just under 3.2%. Its iconic brand and global footprint make it a classic defensive pick. Even with tariffs weighing on shipping and ingredient costs, analysts say its pricing power and steady demand keep it resilient. According to Morningstar, Coke’s wide moat and brand equity help it weather almost any economic shock.

2. Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) hasn’t missed a dividend hike in 60 years. The household staples giant yields about 2.6%, and demand for its products tends to stay stable even when wallets tighten. Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted Colgate’s global diversification and lean supply chain give it an edge as trade tensions drag on.

3. Consolidated Edison (ED)

Utility stocks like Consolidated Edison (ED) often shine when markets wobble. With a 3.5% dividend yield and a 49-year streak of increases, it’s one of the more reliable names in the sector. While higher interest rates can weigh on utilities, Ed’s regulated structure and stable customer base help balance the risk. According to CFRA Research, it offers downside protection many investors crave right now.

4. Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (CAT) may not seem like a safe haven at first glance. But with 30 years of dividend growth and an industrial edge, it’s proving surprisingly durable. Shares surged nearly 10% this week, partly on hopes that infrastructure spending and domestic demand can offset export headwinds. CAT’s exposure to the U.S. construction market makes it a compelling pick even in shaky times.

Stagflation Fears Boost the Case for Dividends

The real fear now is stagflation. Think high inflation plus low growth — a nasty combo last seen in the 1970s. Barclays strategist Venu Krishna told Barron’s he sees scenarios where 2025 earnings growth could be wiped out completely. And while the 10-year Treasury yield holds firm, that’s not much comfort to stockholders staring at flat profits. Dividend payouts, however modest, can soften the blow. Aristocrats yield around 2.8% and pay out roughly 65% of free cash flow, meaning these aren’t reckless spenders but steady growers.

Dividend stocks won’t dazzle with overnight gains. But they don’t have to. Right now, staying afloat might be the smartest move of all. You can compare these dividend stocks using the TipRanks Stocks Comparison tool to see analyst ratings, dividend yields, and access many more investor-friendly features.

Investors can view upcoming dividend payout dates using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue