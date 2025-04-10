4 Dividend Stocks that Could Be Your Life Jacket In This Manic Market

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

4 Dividend Stocks that Could Be Your Life Jacket In This Manic Market

Story Highlights

These four Dividend Aristocrats could help investors stay afloat as recession fears, tariff tensions, and shaky earnings expectations rock the markets.

4 Dividend Stocks that Could Be Your Life Jacket In This Manic Market

Dividend stocks are having a moment, and it’s not hard to see why. The S&P 500 may have staged a 9.5% comeback after Trump hit pause on most of his global tariffs, but with a potential recession looming, investors are still feeling jumpy. And when the outlook gets murky, dividends start to look a lot like life jackets.

Dividend Aristocrats Offer Shelter in a Storm

Companies like Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Consolidated Edison, and Caterpillar — known as Dividend Aristocrats for consistently raising their payouts for 25+ years — are winning fresh attention. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is down just 15% from its peak, while the broader S&P 500 is off 17%. That spread may not sound huge, but in a storm, every inch of shelter matters. During past market meltdowns, these names typically fell far less than the average stock and recovered faster.

These Stocks Could Be Near the Bottom

Even better? Many high-quality dividend names have already sold off significantly, suggesting they may be closer to a bottom than other parts of the market. In five major downturns since 2000, the average Dividend Aristocrat fell 25% peak-to-trough, versus 40% for the S&P 500. And with tariff tensions unresolved — especially with China still facing a 125% levy — the flight to safety may continue.

1. Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (KO) has raised dividends for 62 straight years and yields just under 3.2%. Its iconic brand and global footprint make it a classic defensive pick. Even with tariffs weighing on shipping and ingredient costs, analysts say its pricing power and steady demand keep it resilient. According to Morningstar, Coke’s wide moat and brand equity help it weather almost any economic shock.

2. Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) hasn’t missed a dividend hike in 60 years. The household staples giant yields about 2.6%, and demand for its products tends to stay stable even when wallets tighten. Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted Colgate’s global diversification and lean supply chain give it an edge as trade tensions drag on.

3. Consolidated Edison (ED)

Utility stocks like Consolidated Edison (ED) often shine when markets wobble. With a 3.5% dividend yield and a 49-year streak of increases, it’s one of the more reliable names in the sector. While higher interest rates can weigh on utilities, Ed’s regulated structure and stable customer base help balance the risk. According to CFRA Research, it offers downside protection many investors crave right now.

4. Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (CAT) may not seem like a safe haven at first glance. But with 30 years of dividend growth and an industrial edge, it’s proving surprisingly durable. Shares surged nearly 10% this week, partly on hopes that infrastructure spending and domestic demand can offset export headwinds. CAT’s exposure to the U.S. construction market makes it a compelling pick even in shaky times.

Stagflation Fears Boost the Case for Dividends

The real fear now is stagflation. Think high inflation plus low growth — a nasty combo last seen in the 1970s. Barclays strategist Venu Krishna told Barron’s he sees scenarios where 2025 earnings growth could be wiped out completely. And while the 10-year Treasury yield holds firm, that’s not much comfort to stockholders staring at flat profits. Dividend payouts, however modest, can soften the blow. Aristocrats yield around 2.8% and pay out roughly 65% of free cash flow, meaning these aren’t reckless spenders but steady growers.

Dividend stocks won’t dazzle with overnight gains. But they don’t have to. Right now, staying afloat might be the smartest move of all. You can compare these dividend stocks using the TipRanks Stocks Comparison tool to see analyst ratings, dividend yields, and access many more investor-friendly features.

Investors can view upcoming dividend payout dates using TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential