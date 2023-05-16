3M Sacks Group President; Analysts Maintain Bearish Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3M Sacks Group President; Analysts Maintain Bearish Outlook

Story Highlights

3M removed its group president due to inappropriate personal conduct. A weak macro environment keeps analysts bearish on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced the departure of Michael Vale, its group president and chief business and country officer. The company removed Vale due to inappropriate personal conduct and a breach of company policy. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts maintain a bearish outlook for 3M stock. 

The company manufactures and sells industrial, safety, and consumer goods globally.

Shares of 3M have underperformed the broader market in 2023. It has declined by over 15% year-to-date compared to a roughly 8% gain in the S&P 500 Index (SPX).  

Weak sales guidance and pressure on margins have weighed on 3M stock. Management expects 2023 sales to decline by 2-6%. Meanwhile, lower organic sales, an increase in investments, and higher non-operating interest expenses could hurt its profitability. 

3M expects its earnings to be in the range of $8.50 to $9.00 in 2023, down from $9.88 in 2022.

What’s the Prediction for 3M Stock?

The challenging macro backdrop will likely hurt 3M’s financials. On April 25, RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the company’s price target to $95 from $89, reflecting a Q1 earnings beat

However, Dray reiterated a Sell rating on 3M stock due to the weak macro environment, inventory de-stocking in the consumer market, and supply chain issues. 

Including Dray, five analysts have recommended a Sell on MMM stock. Meanwhile, four analysts have a Hold. Overall, 3M stock sports a Moderate Sell rating consensus rating.

Further, analysts’ average price target of $109.22 implies 8.69% upside potential for the stock from current levels.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
Stock Analysis & Ideas3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
11h ago
MMM
Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 15, 2023
HP
AUB
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MMM
More MMM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
Stock Analysis & Ideas3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
11h ago
MMM
Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 15, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 15, 2023
2d ago
HP
AUB
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Press Releases3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
7d ago
MMM
More MMM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >