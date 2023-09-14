3M (NYSE:MMM) Eroded Shareholders’ Wealth; Management Sees Challenges Ahead

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3M (NYSE:MMM) Eroded Shareholders’ Wealth; Management Sees Challenges Ahead
Market News

3M (NYSE:MMM) Eroded Shareholders’ Wealth; Management Sees Challenges Ahead

Story Highlights

3M stock has significantly underperformed the broader equity market, eroding shareholders’ wealth. Weakness in demand could continue to hurt its prospects.

Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE:MMM) has underperformed the broader equity market over the past several years and eroded shareholders’ wealth. Further, the company’s management sees challenges ahead, indicating that its underperformance could continue. 

The image below shows the performance of 3M stock relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which is considered a proxy for the S&P 500 Index (SPX). In the last five years, 3M stock has lost nearly 51% of its value. During the same period, the SPY gained over 54%. 

The weakness in electronics, consumer retail, and the company’s China business continues to weigh on its financial performance. Meanwhile, speaking at Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, the company’s CFO, Monish Patolawala, said that the weakness in China continues. At the same time, the electronics and consumer segment remains weak. Given the soft demand environment, Patolawala said full-year organic sales could stay flat or decline by 3%. 

Aside from the weak sales, litigation issues have weighed on 3M’s performance. Let’s leverage TipRanks’ Risk Analysis tool to dig deeper.  

3M’s Risk Analysis

The company faces numerous claims and lawsuits in the U.S. It recently agreed to pay $5.5 billion to settle Combat Arms Earplugs litigation. Further, TipRanks’ Risk Analysis tool shows that 3M’s legal and regulatory risks account for 25% of its total risks, well above the sector average of 18.5%. 

Moreover, 3M’s macro and political as well as “ability to sell” risks are also higher than the sector average. 

Is 3M a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The weak sales environment and litigation issues keep analysts sidelined on 3M stock. It has received one Buy, 10 Hold, and two Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. MMM stock is down about 12% year-to-date. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $121.08 implies 19.82% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

3M (NYSE:MMM) Settles Iran Sanctions Violations Probe; Agrees to $9.6M Fine
Market News3M (NYSE:MMM) Settles Iran Sanctions Violations Probe; Agrees to $9.6M Fine
18h ago
MMM
3M initiated with a Hold at HSBC
The Fly3M initiated with a Hold at HSBC
8d ago
MMM
3M sees ‘slow growth environment’ in 2024, Reuters reports
The Fly3M sees ‘slow growth environment’ in 2024, Reuters reports
9d ago
MMM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >