3M Lands a New Reprieve Over Forever Chemicals

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3M Lands a New Reprieve Over Forever Chemicals

The issue of “forever chemicals” hasn’t come up much lately. That’s given 3M (NYSE:MMM) a bit of breathing room. And now, it’s landed a bit more breathing room thanks to a judge’s delay in the case against 3M. Investors didn’t take the news well, however, and 3M is down significantly in Monday afternoon’s trading.

Perhaps the problem for shareholders is why 3M got its delay, to begin with. The judge in the case offered the delay so that 3M could negotiate a settlement. A full trial was set to start today, but with the delay, the chances of a trial ever starting up seem unlikely. The trial—between 3M and the city of Stuart in Florida—was set to decide if 3M had contaminated the city’s water supply with its “forever chemicals,” which are chemicals that never break down and include things like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

The city of Stuart sought over $100 million in the suit, which it would use to treat local soil and groundwater that was impacted by the “forever chemicals” in question. While it’s unclear if Stuart will end up getting the whole amount, a settlement would likely have to come pretty close in order to keep this out of the court system. But 3M is clearly in a check-writing mood; just last Friday, a report from Bloomberg News noted that 3M had already set up a $10 billion deal with a set of towns and cities regarding forever chemicals. An extra $100 million for Stuart might slot in readily.

Meanwhile, analysts aren’t exactly on 3M’s side either. With six Hold ratings and four Sell, 3M stock is considered a Moderate Sell. Further, with an average price target of $107.30, 3M stock offers a minor 8.65% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M Sacks Group President; Analysts Maintain Bearish Outlook
Market News3M Sacks Group President; Analysts Maintain Bearish Outlook
20d ago
MMM
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
MMM
Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 15, 2023
HP
AUB
More MMM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MMM

3M Sacks Group President; Analysts Maintain Bearish Outlook
Market News3M Sacks Group President; Analysts Maintain Bearish Outlook
20d ago
MMM
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
Stock Analysis & Ideas3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Is Its Juicy 6% Dividend Yield Worth the Risks?
21d ago
MMM
Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 15, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 15, 2023
22d ago
HP
AUB
More MMM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >