36Kr Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) Jumps on Teaming up with Baidu for AI

Shares of the brand and content platform 36Kr Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) have risen today after it entered into a strategic partnership with the tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to broaden AI applications across KRKR’s media platform and enterprise services.

KRKR has already integrated AI into its content creation process and will now leverage Baidu’s Wenxin large language model and XiLing, its digital avatar platform, to enhance its content offerings. The initiative promises to boost KRKR’s content production efficiency while also increasing user engagement.

Additionally, KRKR is planning to collaborate with Baidu to develop an application marketplace, offering a diverse range of large language model functions and deployment scenarios. The collaboration will help developers and enterprises access and easily utilize large language model applications.

The two companies are also planning to work on a large language model solution for media and enterprise services, along with developing a training program to improve AI perception among enterprises.

Despite today’s price gains, KRKR shares are still down nearly 17.9% over the past six months.

