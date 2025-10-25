3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/24/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) – Entrada Therapeutics is a biotech company developing medicines that deliver drugs directly into cells to treat serious diseases. Today, William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 212.5%.

Exodus Movement, Inc. (EXOD) – Exodus Movement is a software company that makes the Exodus Wallet, a platform that lets users store, send, and swap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Today, BTIG analyst Andrew Harte maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50 per share. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 127.8%.

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) – Nurix Therapeutics is a biotech company focusing on creating new medicines that harness the body’s natural protein-control system to treat diseases. Today, Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $21 from $22 per share. Interestingly, six out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 128%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

