3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market, 6/10/2025

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks have the potential to generate notable capital gains. To assess these returns, investors can use TipRanks’ Dividend Calculator, which helps estimate future income based on investment size.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Rithm Capital (RITM) – Rithm Capital is a New York-based asset manager that specializes in real estate, credit, and financial services. The stock has a dividend yield of 8.8% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” In the last three months, all six Wall Street analysts covering RITM stock have rated it a Strong Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 24.67%. RITM stock is up 6% year-to-date.

Copa Holdings (CPA) – Copa Holdings is a Panama-based airline group that operates flights across the Americas through its subsidiaries Copa Airlines and Wingo. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.96% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” In the last three months, all five Wall Street analysts covering CPA stock have rated it a Strong Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 40%. CPA stock is up 26.56% year-to-date.

Viper Energy (VNOM) – ​ Viper Energy is a publicly traded company that owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.98% and a Smart Score of nine. In the last three months, all 14 Wall Street analysts covering VNOM stock have rated it a Strong Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 31.28%. VNOM stock is up 10% over the past year.

