3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks with Over 35% Upside, According to Analysts, 10/22/2025

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks have the potential to generate notable capital gains. To assess these returns, investors can use TipRanks’ Dividend Calculator, which helps estimate future income based on investment size.

Leveraging TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. These stocks also offer a dividend yield above 5%, and analysts expect more than 35% upside for each over the next 12 months. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Viper Energy (VNOM) – Viper Energy is an oil and gas company that owns and manages mineral and royalty interests, mainly in the Permian Basin. The stock carries a dividend yield of 6.42% and a Smart Score of Eight. In the last three months, all 14 Wall Street analysts covering VNOM stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 37.64%. VNOM stock has declined 20.86% year-to-date.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) – This is a European frozen foods company best known for brands like Birds Eye, Findus, and Iglo. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.49% and a Smart Score of Nine. Interestingly, five out of the six Wall Street analysts covering NOMD stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 43.39%. NOMD stock is down 26.2% so far this year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) – This is a real estate investment trust that finances clean energy, decarbonization, and climate-focused infrastructure projects. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.72% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, 10 out of the 11 Wall Street analysts covering HASI stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 39.87%. HASI stock is up 10.75% so far this year.

