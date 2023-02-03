3 Stocks to Buy Today, 2/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently, and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Five top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to PCTY stock. Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. Today, analyst Patrick Walravens of JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $320 (41.6% upside potential). Further, the consensus 12-month price target of top analysts is $293.80, suggesting an upside of nearly 30%.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Clearside Biomedical is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with three Buy ratings from top analysts. Today, analyst Jonathan Wolleben of JMP Securities maintained his Buy rating on CLSD stock with a price target of $7. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on the stock indicates a massive upside of 369.80%.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) – All four top analysts recently rated LAC stock a Buy rating. Lithium Americas is a resource company that engages in advancing lithium development projects. Yesterday, analyst Santhosh Seshadri of HSBC reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $36. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an upside of 45.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

