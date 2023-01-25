3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/25/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – This e-commerce giant has 28 Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones CFA gave the stock a Buy and a price target of $140.00. The analyst rating consensus on AMZN stock implies an upside of 40%.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) – All 10 top analysts recently rated BILL stock a Buy. Bill.com engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions for financial operations. Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy yesterday, with a price target of $150.00. The price target consensus of all top analysts signifies an upside of 50.29%.

EQT Corporation (EQT) – 10 top-rated analysts recently reiterated Buy ratings on this natural gas stock. Yesterday, analyst Roger Read of Wells Fargo gave the stock a Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $41.00. The analyst consensus price target on EQT stock gives it an upside of 59.02%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks rates financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

