3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/24/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today, and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

West Fraser Timber Co. (WFG) – Four top analysts recently rated this integrated wood products company a Buy. Today, Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske upgraded this stock to a Buy, with a $95.00 price target. The 12-month price target consensus of all the top-rated analysts implies a 30% upside.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Five top analysts have given this casino entertainment company a Buy rating in the past three months, while one top analyst rated it a Hold. Today, Barclays analyst Brandt Montour reiterated a Buy and raised the price target to $66.00. The 12-month price consensus of the top analysts indicates an upside of 24.5%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) – With eight Buy ratings and only one Hold rating from top analysts, this solar energy company is looking strong. Today, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen reiterated a Buy, but lowered the 12-month price target from $360 to $300. The price consensus of all top analysts gives this stock an upside of 47.8%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks rates financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency.