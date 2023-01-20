3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/20/2023, As Per Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.
Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.
Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) – Five top analysts recently rated the cloud-based software service provider a Buy. Today, analyst Josh Beck of KeyBanc reiterated a Buy rating on BILL stock with a price target of $125. The average price target implies an impressive 57.9% upside potential from current levels.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) – All six top analysts who recently rated the ride-sharing service provider, reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald gave a Buy rating to UBER with a price target of $46. The price target consensus on UBER stock gives it a significant 58.5% upside potential.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) – 12 top analysts have rated the contract logistics company a Buy. Analyst Bascome Majors of Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on GXO stock yesterday with a price target of $62. The analyst rating consensus on GXO signifies an upside of 13.9%.
Who are the Top Analysts?
