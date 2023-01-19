3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/19/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating today, and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

WES (Western Midstream Partners) – All four top analysts who recently rated this energy company have reiterated Buys on the stock. Yesterday, Barclays analyst Mark Solecitto gave the stock a Buy and a price target of $33.00. The analyst rating consensus on WES implies an upside of 25.2%.

PAR (Par Technology) – Three top analysts recently rated PAR stock a Buy. PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. Analyst Mayank Tandon of Needham reiterated a Buy yesterday, with a price target of $43.00. The price target consensus of all top analysts signifies an upside of 32.2%.

ET (Energy Transfer) – Five top-rated analysts recently reiterated Buy ratings on this natural gas stock. Yesterday, analyst Theresa Chen of Barclays gave a Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $15.00. The analyst consensus price target on ET stock gives it an upside of $17.00.

