3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/17/23, According to Top Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/17/23, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday, and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

VTSCF (Vitesco Technologies Group AG) – Six top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to VTSCF stock, with analyst Christian Glowa of Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterating his Buy yesterday. The consensus 12-month price target of the six top analysts is $82.78, suggesting an upside of 39.6%.

PARXF (Parex Resources) – Crude oil stock Parex Resources has three Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Cody Kwong of Stifel reiterated his Buy rating, along with a price target of $23.20. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on PARXF stock indicates an upside of 41.5%.

TTEK (Tetra Tech) – This consulting and engineering services stock has two Buys and one Hold from top-rated analysts. Yesterday, analyst Sean Eastman of KeyBanc upgraded TTEK stock to a Buy, with a price target of $185. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an upside of 22.1%.

What are Top Analysts?

TipRanks rates financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech acquires enterprise technology services firm Amyx, no terms
The FlyTetra Tech acquires enterprise technology services firm Amyx, no terms
12d ago
TTEK
Tetra Tech awarded $72.5M USAID contract
TTEK
Tetra Tech exec Argus sells 4,115 common shares
TTEK
More TTEK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech acquires enterprise technology services firm Amyx, no terms
The FlyTetra Tech acquires enterprise technology services firm Amyx, no terms
12d ago
TTEK
Tetra Tech awarded $72.5M USAID contract
The FlyTetra Tech awarded $72.5M USAID contract
2M ago
TTEK
Tetra Tech exec Argus sells 4,115 common shares
The FlyTetra Tech exec Argus sells 4,115 common shares
2M ago
TTEK
More TTEK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >