3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/17/23, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday, and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

VTSCF (Vitesco Technologies Group AG) – Six top analysts have recently given a Buy rating to VTSCF stock, with analyst Christian Glowa of Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterating his Buy yesterday. The consensus 12-month price target of the six top analysts is $82.78, suggesting an upside of 39.6%.

PARXF (Parex Resources) – Crude oil stock Parex Resources has three Buy ratings from top analysts. Yesterday, analyst Cody Kwong of Stifel reiterated his Buy rating, along with a price target of $23.20. The consensus 12-month forecast of top analysts on PARXF stock indicates an upside of 41.5%.

TTEK (Tetra Tech) – This consulting and engineering services stock has two Buys and one Hold from top-rated analysts. Yesterday, analyst Sean Eastman of KeyBanc upgraded TTEK stock to a Buy, with a price target of $185. The stock’s 12-month price prediction, based on the consensus of top analysts, implies an upside of 22.1%.

What are Top Analysts?

TipRanks rates financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.