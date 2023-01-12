3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/12/23, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday or today, and has a significant upside as well.

TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool gives you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

PDD (Pinduoduo) – All the top-ranked analysts who reviewed this Chinese e-commerce stock gave it a Buy rating, for a total of 5 Buys and a 12-month price prediction that indicates an upside of 24.06%.

AETUF (ARC Resources) – This oil and gas stock has Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have rated it. Their consensus 12-month forecast implies an upside of 50.5%.

ALV (Autoliv) – All recent top-ranked analysts’ ratings on this stock are Buys. Autoliv develops auto safety systems. The consensus 12-month stock price forecast on ALV is $101.33, implying a 26.2% upside.

