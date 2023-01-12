tiprankstipranks
3 Stocks to Buy Today, 1/12/23, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks to buy today? According to top Wall Street analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating yesterday or today, and has a significant upside as well.

TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool gives you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by top-ranking analysts.

Here are today’s stocks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

PDD (Pinduoduo) – All the top-ranked analysts who reviewed this Chinese e-commerce stock gave it a Buy rating, for a total of 5 Buys and a 12-month price prediction that indicates an upside of 24.06%.

AETUF (ARC Resources) – This oil and gas stock has Buy ratings from all four top analysts who have rated it. Their consensus 12-month forecast implies an upside of 50.5%.

ALV (Autoliv) – All recent top-ranked analysts’ ratings on this stock are Buys. Autoliv develops auto safety systems. The consensus 12-month stock price forecast on ALV is $101.33, implying a 26.2% upside.

TipRanks rates the analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. Learn more about top analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

