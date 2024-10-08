3 Reasons on Why Alphabet Will Appeal the Epic Games Court Ruling

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3 Reasons on Why Alphabet Will Appeal the Epic Games Court Ruling
Market News

3 Reasons on Why Alphabet Will Appeal the Epic Games Court Ruling

Story Highlights

Alphabet’s Google is set to appeal the court’s Epic Games lawsuit verdict to open its Android Play Store to competitors. Let’s look at the three main reasons for Google’s appeal.

Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) is set to appeal the latest court ruling in the Epic Games antitrust lawsuit. Yesterday, a judge ruled that Google must open up its Play Store to competitors, allowing consumers to download alternative apps on Android smartphones among other things. In response, Alphabet has put out a statement on why it is appealing the Epic Games verdict, the main point being that Android and Apple (AAPL) are open competitors in the apps market.

Moreover, opening up the Play Store will put consumers’ privacy and security at risk, reduce competition, and make it difficult for developers to promote their apps.

Google also pointed out that Android is already an open platform and has always promoted choice and flexibility such as multiple app stores and sideloading. In essence, Google contends that the ruling is completely opposing another court’s ruling based on similar claims that Epic Games had made against Apple, which is, in fact, a closed platform. Google also argues that the verdict will hurt consumers, developers, and device makers and is going to request the courts to pause the verdict and changes, pending the appeal.   

Google’s Appeal is Based on These 3 Prime Reasons

  • Google and Apple Compete Directly in the Same Market for Consumers – Alphabet noted that both Google and Apple compete in the same market for consumers. It is evident when consumers make a choice to buy smartphones based on the price, quality, and security features between Android and iOS-based iPhones.
  • Google and Apple Compete Directly for App Developers – Alphabet noted that every developer in the world chooses between developing apps for either Android or iOS devices. Google wants to offer the best apps first on its Play Store, and hence, it builds tools, runs training programs, and invests in making it easier for developers to develop apps for Android. In fact, Apple does the same for its iOS apps, wherein both compete directly for the same set of developers in the apps market.
  • Android is an Open Platform and not the only Means to get Apps – Google once again reiterated the fact that Android is an open platform, allowing for multiple app downloads and sideloading. Developers have many alternatives to offer their apps, including offering them directly through websites. Several Android devices often come with other preloaded app stores, reflecting its open nature. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone does not offer similar options to download competing apps or sideloading.

Overall, Google argues that Android has always encouraged giving more choices to customers, reducing prices, and democratizing access to smartphones and apps. Yesterday’s verdict puts at risk Android’s ability to compete effectively with Apple for customers and developers in the apps market.

Is Google Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts remain highly optimistic about Google stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, GOOGL stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys and nine Hold ratings. The average Alphabet Class A price target of $202.11 implies 24% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, GOOGL shares have gained nearly 17%.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

Disclosure

Related Articles
Marty Shtrubel
Premium
‘Time to Downgrade,’ Says Jefferies About Apple Stock
AAPL
Vince Condarcuri
Premium
Jefferies Downgrades AAPL Stock amid Worries AI-Powered Phones Will Disappoint
AAPL
Go Ad-Free with Our App