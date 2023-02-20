3 Railroad Stocks to Mull Over as Accidents Derail Norfolk (NYSE: NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock is under pressure, down about 9.5% in the last 10 trading days, as accidents rise for the rail transportation provider. Recently, NSC’s freight train derailed in Ohio, leading to a toxic chemical spill and fire. It’s worth highlighting here that Norfolk’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) accident rate has consistently increased over the past couple of years. This is not a good sign as it leads to various claims and lawsuits, in turn, reputational damages.

Against this backdrop, here are three railroad stocks that have fared better than Norfolk. Click on any ticker to further research the stock.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP ) – UNP stock has a Moderate Buy rating, with a consensus upside of 10%. The stock has started to rise in the past five days.

) – UNP stock has a Moderate Buy rating, with a consensus upside of 10%. The stock has started to rise in the past five days. CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ) – CSX stocks also has a Moderate Buy rating and an upside of 9.8%. The stock, which has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, has started to rise in the past five days.

) – CSX stocks also has a Moderate Buy rating and an upside of 9.8%. The stock, which has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, has started to rise in the past five days. Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP)(TSE:CP) – CP stock has a Moderate Buy rating and an analyst consensus upside of 12.6%.

Disclosure