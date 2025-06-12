3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/12/25

Catheter Precision, Nuwellis, and NanoVibronix are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on June 12, 2025, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on June 11, 2025. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

Catheter Precision (VTAK) – Catheter Precision is a medical device company focused on developing innovative technology for electrophysiology procedures for cardiac arrhythmias. On June 11, VTAK had a Dollar Volume of $411.36 million, while its stock price skyrocketed by over 165%.

On June 9, the company announced the first purchase order for its VIVO product from Sweden’s Sahlgrenska University Hospital. VIVO is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias prior to procedures. Investor reaction to the news was somewhat delayed, ultimately pushing the shares higher on June 11.

Nuwellis (NUWE) – Nuwellis is a commercial-stage medical device company offering products for the treatment of fluid overload. NUWE’s Dollar Volume was $161.04 million on June 11, accompanied by a share price surge of 57.6%.

Yesterday, Nuwellis announced the closing of a $5 million underwritten public offering, which included the full exercise of the overallotment option. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, and possible mergers and acquisitions.

NanoVibronix (NAOV) – NanoVibronix is a medical device company that uses its proprietary ultrasound technology to develop non-invasive devices focused on wound healing and pain therapy. Yesterday, NAOV’s Dollar Volume reached $119.42 million, while its stock price rose by 47.5%.

On June 11, the company announced that its ENvue Medical Holdings division was granted a new U.S. patent for its pediatric feeding tube guidance system. ENvue’s proprietary system is designed to provide real-time navigational data during tube placement, supporting clinical decision-making and potentially reducing reliance on confirmatory imaging. NAOV stock jumped in response to this news.

