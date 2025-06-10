3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 6/10/25

Klotho Neurosciences, Know Labs, and Ohmyhome Limited are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on June 10, 2025, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on June 9, 2025. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO) – Klotho Neurosciences is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of disease-modifying therapies for age-related cognitive and neurodegenerative disorders. KLTO had a Dollar Volume of $2.02 billion on June 9, while its stock price skyrocketed by over 787%.

KLTO stock surged yesterday following the release of the company’s pre-clinical trial data, which suggested that it could replace the silenced α-KLOTHO gene to extend a patient’s lifespan. The study showed that by boosting the expression of a protein called s-KL, the company could reduce age-related wear and tear on multiple organs and enhance lifespan.

Know Labs (KNW) – Know Labs is focused on developing non-invasive medical diagnostic technologies that utilize radio waves to identify and measure a wide range of organic and inorganic materials, molecules, and compositions of matter. On June 9, KNW’s Dollar Volume stood at $361.45 million, accompanied by a stock price surge of 94.9%.

KNW stock has been on an uptrend since June 6, following the company’s announcement of a definitive agreement with Goldeneye 1995 LLC. The latter will acquire a controlling interest in Know Labs and introduce a Bitcoin treasury strategy as a key component of the company’s financial model. Additionally, former Ripple Chief Risk Officer Greg Kidd (an affiliate of Goldeneye) will become the CEO and Chairman of Know Labs’ board upon closing of the deal.

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) – Singapore-based Ohmyhome Limited is a technology platform that offers end-to-end property solutions to customers, including home listings, renovations, and brokerage services, among others. OMH stock had a Dollar Volume of $227.51 million on Monday, while its stock price soared by 299.3%.

There was no specific news about Ohmyhome Limited yesterday that would explain the stock price surge. However, shares are trending down 31% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.

