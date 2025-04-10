3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/10/25

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Antelope Enterprise Holdings, and iCoreConnect are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on April 10, 2025, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on April 9, 2025. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) – Phio Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer. On April 9, PHIO had a Dollar Volume of $233.29 million, while its stock price surged by 52.5%.

Shares jumped in reaction to the announcement of a positive recommendation from the Safety Monitoring Committee. The committee allowed to advance PHIO’s lead drug compound, INTASYL PH-762, to fourth dose escalation cohort in its skin cancer study.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings (AEHL) – China-based Antelope Enterprise Holdings engages in two businesses: an energy supply business in the U.S. and a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. AEHL’s Dollar Volume stood at $185.13 million yesterday, while its stock price skyrocketed over 104%.

There was no specific news for AEHL yesterday. However, shares could have jumped following the announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs by President Donald Trump. The company also undertook a completed a reverse stock split on April 4 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share.

iCoreConnect (ICCT) – iCoreConnect is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, offering cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to enhance workflow efficiency, productivity, and profitability. ICCT had a Dollar Volume of $96.62 million on Wednesday, while its stock price rose by 13.2%.

On April 9, ICCT and Florida Merchant Services announced a strategic Channel Partner agreement aimed at streamlining operations and improving financial performance for dental practices. Investors reacted positively to this news, pushing the company’s shares higher yesterday.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

