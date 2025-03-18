3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 3/18/25

AirNet Technology, NanoVibronix, and SES AI Corporation are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on March 18, 2025, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on March 17, 2025. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price.

AirNet Technology (ANTE) – China-based AirNet Technology provides in-flight solutions that offer seamless internet connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia for domestic air travelers. On March 17, ANTE stock had a Dollar Volume of $175.42 million, while its stock price skyrocketed by nearly 98%.

AirNet Technology announced the entry into a non-binding investment letter of intent (LOI) with Kazakhstan-based LLP STH Corp. to develop a 130MW liquid-cooled Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining farm project in Kazakhstan. The final terms of the deal are still being discussed. AirNet aims to use this investment to strengthen its strategic expansion in the blockchain technology and data center markets. Investors reacted positively to the news, pushing the shares higher yesterday.

NanoVibronix (NAOV) – NanoVibronix is a medical device company that uses its proprietary ultrasound technology to develop non-invasive devices focused on wound healing and pain therapy. NAOV stock’s Dollar Volume stood at $144 million yesterday, accompanied by a stock price surge of 55.5%.

There was no specific news for NanoVibronix on March 17. However, the company announced positive data from the study of its UroSheild device, which was published in The Australian and New Zealand Continence Journal. The news confirmed UroShield’s ability to effectively prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) to a large extent, while also improving patient comfort and reducing catheter changes. In the last two trading sessions, NAOV stock has surged over 76%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) – SES AI Corporation develops and manufactures AI-powered advanced Li-Meta and Li-ion batteries for applications in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. On March 17, SES had a Dollar Volume of $133.54 million, while its stock price zoomed by nearly 50%.

There was no company-specific news for SES yesterday. On March 12, the company announced that it had received a Continued Listing Standard Notice from the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) on March 7, regarding its non-compliance with the minimum average closing price requirement of $1 per share. SES informed investors that it would respond to the NYSE within 10 business days of receipt of the notice, outlining its intent to cure the deficiency and regain compliance.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks' Penny Stock Screener tool.

