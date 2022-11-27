3 Economic Reports That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week

Here are three important economic events to pay attention to this week. Each of them could impact your stock portfolio, so be prepared for these reports.
- The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) will be published on Tuesday. Consumer optimism or pessimism about the upcoming state of their finances is revealed by the CCI. We assume that optimistic consumers will spend more and stimulate the economy.
- The PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index) will be released on Thursday. Because it measures the changes in the prices of consumer goods over time, the PCE is the key inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve. Thus, the PCE numbers will affect the level of the Fed’s future interest rate hikes.
- On Friday, we will see the November Employment Situation Summary, aka the Jobs Report. The expectation is that the U.S. economy added 200,000 new non-farm jobs in this month, and the headline unemployment rate will remain steady at 3.7%.