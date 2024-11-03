3 Economic Events that Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 4-8, 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
3 Economic Events that Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 4-8, 2024
Market News

3 Economic Events that Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, November 4-8, 2024

Major U.S. indexes closed the action-packed week with losses, as Friday’s rebound wasn’t enough to offset Thursday’s sea of red. The S&P 500 (SPX) dropped by 1.37% on the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) declined by 0.15%. Meanwhile, the tech benchmarks Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) fell by 1.50% and 1.57%, respectively.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell more than 1.5% as the market reacted to Meta Platforms’ (META) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) earnings. Even though the tech giants reported much better-than-expected results, the market’s reaction was influenced by concerns over increased spending and a more conservative outlook on AI growth from both companies.

Halloween’s tech-driven plunge on Thursday was also driven by the latest Core PCE report, which cast a shadow on the Fed’s rate-cut outlook. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest monthly gain since April. However, Friday’s weak job market report helped maintain the expectations of another interest-rate decrease at the central bank’s policy meeting this week. Traders now unanimously expect a 0.25% rate cut. 

The U.S. economy added just 12,000 jobs in October, well below the already-low estimates of 115,000, posting the worst job-gain result since its December 2020 decline. However, the outcome was strongly impacted by back-to-back hurricanes and a strike at Boeing, making the job report more noisy than useful. Still, given that the actual job growth from the past two months ended up being lowered by 112,000 from previous estimates, the latest numbers fit the trend of deceleration in the labor market.     

The report showing that U.S. manufacturing contracted more than expected underscored the sizable blow that high interest rates delivered to the economy, particularly to the more capital-intensive sectors. The preliminary Q3 GDP growth also came in lower than was anticipated by economists. While the annual economic growth rate of 2.8% is still exceptionally strong, it was less than the 3% the market was expecting, and also represented a slowdown from Q2’s 3% expansion. A solid, but weakening economy suggests further gradual pace of policy rate cuts.

Three Economic Events

Beyond the U.S. presidential elections and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting – both happening this week – there are still several important data points expected to draw investor attention.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of additional economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» October’s ISM Services PMI – Tuesday, 11/05 – This report shows business conditions in the U.S. services sector, which contributes over 70% of the U.S. GDP. PMI indices are leading economic indicators used by economists and analysts to gain timely insights into changing economic conditions. The direction and rate of change in the PMIs usually precede changes in the overall economy.

» Q3 2023 Non-Farm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs (preliminary readings) – Thursday, 11/07 – The Productivity report measures output per hour of labor. Since higher labor productivity leads to healthier business activity, i.e., higher economic growth, the report helps discern both near- and long-term GDP growth trends. The Unit Labor Costs report reflects the price of a unit of production in terms of wages and helps uncover inflationary or disinflationary pressures coming from wages.    

» November’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations (preliminary readings) – Friday, 11/08 – These reports portray the results of a monthly survey of consumer confidence levels and consumer views of long-term inflation in the United States. The level of confidence affects consumer spending, which contributes about 70% of the U.S. GDP. The inflation expectations index is used as a component of the Fed’s Index of Inflation Expectations calculations. 

For more exclusive market insights and content from TipRanks Macro & Markets research analyst Yulia Vaiman, click here.

Related Articles
Yulia Vaiman
Premium
The Week That Was, The Week Ahead: Macro & Markets, November 3, 2024
NDX
SPX
Radhika Saraogi
Premium
Stock Market News Today, 11/1/24 – Stocks Close Higher after Key Jobs Report
NDX
SPX
Go Ad-Free with Our App