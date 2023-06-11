3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, June 12 – 16, 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, June 12 – 16, 2023

This week the markets will be focusing on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. While it is widely anticipated that the policymakers will pause their tightening measures at this time, a larger-than-expected increase in last month’s inflation index may lead to another hike, given conflicting economic data. If the Fed decides to pause, investors’ attention will turn to the tone of the FOMC statement, to determine whether the tone is hawkish or dovish regarding future developments of inflation.

Although there are some reservations as to the extent of the Federal Reserve’s data dependency, Powell and other members of the FOMC committee have stated numerous times that they are closely watching the economic reports; investors then should act similarly. So, apart from the CPI numbers, there are several incoming economic reports that may affect the Fed’s decision this week, as well as its decisions in the next few months.  

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» May’s CPI &CPI ex. Food and Energy – Tuesday, 06/13 – Headline inflation is expected to decrease to 4.2% year-on-year from April’s pace of 4.9%, while the core inflation is projected to increase marginally to 5.6% from April’s 5.5%. The reports are released at the start of the Federal Reserve’s meeting; higher-than-expected numbers may force the Fed’s hand to forgo its plans to pause the interest rate hikes.  

» May’s Retail Sales – Thursday, 06/15 – Retail sales are one of the most important and market-moving indicators published in the U.S. as they provide important information about consumer spending, which significantly impacts the GDP. The sales report provides a good indicator of the current state of the economy, and particularly reflects the underlying inflationary pressures; it is one data point taken into a close consideration by the Fed when it determines the further monetary policy.

» June’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (preliminary reading) – Friday, 06/16 – Consumer sentiment is a very important indicator as it is directly related to the strength of consumer spending. The more confident consumers are about the economy and their own personal finances, the more likely they are to spend. Since consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, consumer exuberance could give a boost to inflation, supporting the hawkish case for the Fed.  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
1h ago
NDX
SPX
Markets This Week, 6/12-6/16, 2023: What Bull Market?
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 9/06/23 – Stocks Close Higher; S&P 500 Sees Weekly Gain
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of June 12, 2023
1h ago
NDX
SPX
Markets This Week, 6/12-6/16, 2023: What Bull Market?
Market NewsMarkets This Week, 6/12-6/16, 2023: What Bull Market?
1h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 9/06/23 – Stocks Close Higher; S&P 500 Sees Weekly Gain
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 9/06/23 – Stocks Close Higher; S&P 500 Sees Weekly Gain
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >