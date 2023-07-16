3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 17-21, 2023

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week, July 17-21, 2023

Investors will be strongly focused on Q2 earnings this week. While the large and medium U.S. banks, along with other financial companies, continue to fill the earnings calendar, investors will be closely watching prominent tech players Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA).

At the same time, the importance of economic data cannot be overemphasized. Last week’s strong stock market rally was fueled by a pronounced easing of inflation numbers, lifting hopes that the Federal Reserve won’t have to increase its key interest rates as much as feared this year. Consequently, market participants will be watching the economic reports for clues about policy makers’ future steps.

Here are three economic events that could affect your portfolio this week. For a full listing of all upcoming economic events, check out the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

» June’s Retail Sales – Tuesday, 7/18 – this report, released by the U.S. Census Bureau, measures the monthly percent change of the total receipts of retail stores. The retail sales report represents a key macroeconomic metric that tracks the level of demand for consumer products, which helps gauge existing inflationary pressures and maps out the consumer inflation outlook for the coming months.  

» June’s Industrial Production – Tuesday, 7/18 – this report, released by the Federal Reserve, shows the volume of production of U.S. industries like manufacturing, mining, and utilities. Although industrial production accounts for a smaller portion of the economic activity than services, its sensitivity to consumer demand and interest rates makes it a leading indicator of GDP growth and economic performance.

» June’s Housing Starts and Building Permits – Wednesday, 7/19 – the reports, released by the U.S. Census Bureau, indicate current and expected movements of the U.S. housing market. Housing Starts tracks the number of new construction projects, while Building Permits shows the number of permits given for new construction projects. Both reports imply the movement of corporate investments, since the housing industry accounts for about a quarter of total investment spending (and 5% of the overall economy). These reports provide a leading indicator for the overall economy, as they measure the current demand in the real estate market and estimate the future performance of the construction industry.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed Despite Banks Delivering Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed Despite Banks Delivering Better-Than-Expected Earnings
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
NDX
SPX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
NDX
QQQ
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed Despite Banks Delivering Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/14/23 – Stocks Finish Mixed Despite Banks Delivering Better-Than-Expected Earnings
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 7/13/23 – Stocks Close Higher amid Slowing Inflation
3d ago
NDX
SPX
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvesco QQQ Trust ETF: Technical Indicators Signal a Strong Buy
3d ago
NDX
QQQ
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >