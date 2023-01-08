3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week – January 9-13

Prepare for the week ahead and take note of these market-moving events. For a full view of all upcoming economic events, check out TipRanks’ Economic Calendar.
- Powell speaking in Sweden – Tuesday, January 10 – Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a symposium arranged by Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank. The topic of the symposium is central bank independence. Listen closely to Powell’s words, because he is likely to speak about the state of the economy, both globally and in the U.S. His comments will hint at whether the Fed will aggressively raise interest rates in 2023.
- CPI – Thursday, January 12 – The CPI, which is a measure of the average change overtime in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, is an economic indicator. Given skyrocketing prices at the supermarket and elsewhere, CPI is projected to be high – meaning the Fed could continue to raise interest rates.
- Preliminary Univ. of Michigan consumer sentiment survey – Friday, January 13 – This survey is a leading indicator of consumer attitudes. Consumer confidence has historically been at its lowest point just before (and in the midst of) recessionary periods, so depending on its results, Friday’s survey could be a doomsayer or a sign of hope.