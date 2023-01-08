3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week – January 9-13

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

3 Economic Events That Could Affect Your Portfolio This Week – January 9-13

Prepare for the week ahead and take note of these market-moving events. For a full view of all upcoming economic events, check out TipRanks’ Economic Calendar.

  1. Powell speaking in Sweden – Tuesday, January 10 – Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a symposium arranged by Sweden’s central bank, Riksbank. The topic of the symposium is central bank independence. Listen closely to Powell’s words, because he is likely to speak about the state of the economy, both globally and in the U.S. His comments will hint at whether the Fed will aggressively raise interest rates in 2023.
  2. CPI – Thursday, January 12 – The CPI, which is a measure of the average change overtime in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services, is an economic indicator. Given skyrocketing prices at the supermarket and elsewhere, CPI is projected to be high – meaning the Fed could continue to raise interest rates.
  3. Preliminary Univ. of Michigan consumer sentiment survey – Friday, January 13 – This survey is a leading indicator of consumer attitudes. Consumer confidence has historically been at its lowest point just before (and in the midst of) recessionary periods, so depending on its results, Friday’s survey could be a doomsayer or a sign of hope.
Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Bulls Come Charging Back as Indices Rally Over 2%
Market NewsStock Market Today – Bulls Come Charging Back as Indices Rally Over 2%
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Tight Jobs Market in December Offset by Wage Gains
V
NDX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall Again as Investors Digest Latest Data
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NDX

Stock Market Today – Bulls Come Charging Back as Indices Rally Over 2%
Market NewsStock Market Today – Bulls Come Charging Back as Indices Rally Over 2%
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Tight Jobs Market in December Offset by Wage Gains
Stock Analysis & IdeasTight Jobs Market in December Offset by Wage Gains
2d ago
V
NDX
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall Again as Investors Digest Latest Data
Market NewsStock Market Today: Stocks Fall Again as Investors Digest Latest Data
3d ago
NDX
SPX
More NDX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >