3 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now, 4/4/2025, According to Analysts 

Value investing involves picking stocks that appear to be trading lower than their intrinsic or book value. This approach involves looking for undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential. By investing in these stocks, investors can achieve significant returns once the market recognizes their true value.

One way to identify value stocks is by comparing a company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio with industry averages or its historical P/E ratios. This ratio compares a company’s stock price to its earnings per share. It must be noted that a lower P/E ratio may indicate that the stock is undervalued. Along with this, we have zeroed in on stocks that have received Strong Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Steel Dynamics (STLD) – This steel producer and metal recycler is known for its vertically integrated operations. Its average price target of $150.25 implies a 29.46% upside potential from the current levels. The company’s P/E of 11.79 is trading at a 64.1% discount to the Technology sector’s median of 40.69.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) – This biopharmaceutical company develops genetic medicines to treat rare neuromuscular diseases. It currently has a P/E ratio of 24.59, which is down 11.3% from the Healthcare sector’s median of 27.73. It has an average price target of $159.76, indicating a 172.58% upside.

Sunoco (SUN) – Sunoco is a fuel distributor and convenience store operator, supplying petroleum products to customers across the United States. The stock is trading at 9.5 times earnings, which reflects a discount of 26.2% from the Energy sector’s median of 12.87. Also, the average SUN stock price target is $64.17, which implies an upside of 12.58% from current levels.

