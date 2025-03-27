tiprankstipranks
3 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now, 3/27/2025, According to Analysts 

3 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now, 3/27/2025, According to Analysts 

Value investing involves picking stocks that appear to be trading lower than their intrinsic or book value. This approach involves looking for undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential. By investing in these stocks, investors can achieve significant returns once the market recognizes their true value.

One way to identify value stocks is by comparing a company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio with industry averages or its historical P/E ratios. This ratio compares a company’s stock price to its earnings per share. It must be noted that a lower P/E ratio may indicate that the stock is undervalued. Along with this, we have zeroed in on stocks that have received Strong Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts. 

Here are this week’s stocks:

Western Digital (WDC) – This data storage company provides hard drives, solid-state drives, and cloud storage solutions. Its average price target of $76.27 implies a 79.88% upside potential from the current levels. The company’s P/E of 10.17 is trading at a 64.1% discount to the Technology sector’s median of 28.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) – This global medical technology company provides imaging, diagnostics, and digital health solutions. It currently has a P/E ratio of 18.99, which is down 33.8% from the Healthcare sector’s median of 28.69. It has an average price target of $100.88, indicating a 23.48% upside.

United Airlines (UAL) – United Airlines is a major U.S. airline, offering both domestic and international flights. The stock is trading at 8.26 times earnings, which reflects a discount of 64.3% from the Industrials sector’s median of 23.11. Also, the average UAL stock price target is $130, which implies an upside of 72.35% from current levels.

