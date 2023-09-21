3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/21/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks' Analyst Top Stocks tool.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) – This American restaurant chain is known for its classic Chicago-style menu. Yesterday, Bank of America Securities analyst Sara Senatore maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $28. All four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 57%.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Taysha is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases of the central nervous system. Yesterday, Canaccord Genuity analyst Whitney Ijem reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $6. TSHA stock has received Buy recommendations from all four Top Analysts who have recently rated it. Overall, the consensus 12-month price target suggests an increase of about 80%.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Marvell offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions for computing, networking, security, and storage purposes. Yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $100. Interestingly, 18 out of 19 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 38%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

