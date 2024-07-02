3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 7/2/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) – Bitdeer Technologies operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. Yesterday, Roth MKM analyst Darren Aftahi assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14 per share. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 33%.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) – The company conducts exploration for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Yesterday, Citi analyst Paul Diamond initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $195. In the last three months, all ten Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 29%.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) – Penumbra is a medical device company. Yesterday, Deutsche Numis analyst Pito Chickering reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $288 per share. Interestingly, five out of the six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 48%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

