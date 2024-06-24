3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/24/2024, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) – This is an international sports betting and gambling company. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $298.34 per share. Interestingly, seven out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 37%.

Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) – This company provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services. On Friday, TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $1,880 per share. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 41%.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) – Docebo operates as a learning management software company. On Friday, CIBC analyst Stephanie Price maintained a Buy rating on the stock but decreased the price target to $44 from $53 per share. Interestingly, four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 35%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure