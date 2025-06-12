3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/12/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Merus (MRUS) – Merus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapies for cancer. Yesterday, Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $102 from $97 per share. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 80.93%.

ACM Research (ACMR) – This is a U.S.-based semiconductor equipment company that develops advanced wafer cleaning and front-end process tools. Yesterday, Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $38 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 50.87%.

Nvidia (NVDA) – This is a semiconductor company best known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) and its growing dominance in AI and data center markets. Yesterday, William Blair analyst Sebastien Naji maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Interestingly, 31 out of the 34 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22.09%.

