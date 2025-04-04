3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 4/4/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Inventiva (IVA) – Inventiva is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing therapies for fibrotic, metabolic, and rare diseases. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $13 per share. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 429.8%.

Amazon (AMZN) – Amazon is a major player in e-commerce and cloud computing markets. Yesterday, RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $26 per share. Interestingly, 39 out of the 40 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 50.9%.

Block (XYZ) – Block operates a digital payments and financial services platform. Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target from $65 to $67 per share. Interestingly, 14 out of the 15 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 75.6%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

