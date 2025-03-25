3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/25/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) – This is an Earth imaging company that uses satellites to provide daily data and insights for industries like agriculture, defense, and climate monitoring. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $7 per share. Interestingly, six out of the seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 51.5%.

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) – Core Scientific is a blockchain infrastructure provider specializing in Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing services. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst George Suttonmaintained a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 101.4%.

Silvaco Group, Inc. (SVCO) – Silvaco Group is a provider of technology computer-aided design (TCAD) and electronic design automation (EDA) software, as well as semiconductor intellectual property (IP). Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab maintained a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 191%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com