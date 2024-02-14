3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 2/14/2024, According to Top Analysts 

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Yesterday, Jefferies analyst Kambiz Yazdi maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $75 from $60 per share. Interestingly, four out of the five Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 205%.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) – This is an American cloud storage and data backup company. Yesterday, Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $10. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 30%.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) – This is a biotechnology company that creates novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $28 per share. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 83%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure