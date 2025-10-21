3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/21/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Viant Technology (DSP) – Viant Technology is a digital advertising company that helps brands manage and optimize their ad campaigns across channels. Today, B. Riley Securities analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $14.5 per share. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 128.98%.

ServiceNow (NOW) – ServiceNow is a cloud software company that provides digital workflow solutions for enterprises. Today, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $1,210 per share. Interestingly, 21 out of the 22 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 28.94%.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) – Viridian Therapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing treatments for rare and serious diseases. On Monday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $34 per share. Interestingly, nine out of the 10 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 66.04%.

