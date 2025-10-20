3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/20/2025, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today's top stock picks, according to analysts.

Starwood Property (STWD) – This is a real estate investment firm that makes and manages loans and investments in commercial properties. Today, J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $21 per share. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22.21%.

Schlumberger (SLB) – Schlumberger is an oilfield services company that provides technology and expertise for energy exploration and production. Today, Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $42 from $41 per share. Interestingly, six out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 34.85%.

ATAI Life Sciences (ATAI) – ATAI Life Sciences is a biotech company focused on developing new treatments for mental health disorders. On Friday, Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai maintained a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $10 from $7 per share. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 98.45%.

Who Are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

