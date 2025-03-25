3 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now, Based on Investor Sentiment – 3/25/2025

Quantum computing, though still in its early stages, is expected to be the next big revolution after artificial intelligence. This emerging technology can tackle complex problems more quickly than traditional computers due to its ability to process information using quantum bits (qubits) instead of regular bits. Thus, investing in quantum computing stocks could give long-term investors a chance to benefit from new technology and market growth.

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Quantum Computing Stocks page. It allows you to compare stocks based on analyst consensus, price targets, and key technical indicators, among others.

When selecting stocks to buy, it can be helpful to consider the sentiments of other individual investors. With that in mind, here are today’s top quantum computing stock picks, which have received a bullish investor sentiment signal based on a number of portfolios analyzed by TipRanks. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) – Rigetti Computing’s future potential lies in its hybrid quantum-classical systems, which promise to speed up advancements in pharmaceuticals and finance sectors by solving complex computational problems efficiently. The stock has earned an analyst consensus of Strong Buy and has an upside potential of 51.3%. Also, RGTI stock has a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) – QBTS is known for its Advantage quantum computer, which features over 5,000 qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity, enabling it to solve larger and more complex problems. Overall, the analyst consensus on the stock is Strong Buy with an upside potential of 10.4%. Moreover, QBTS stock has a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

Formfactor (FORM) – FormFactor has recently developed new cryogenic probe stations that aim to enhance quantum device testing. These innovations help to improve the accuracy and efficiency of quantum measurements. Interestingly, the FORM stock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, an upside potential of 28.82%, and a Very Positive investor sentiment signal.

