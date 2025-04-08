3 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now, According to Hedge Funds – 4/8/2025

Quantum computing, though still in its early stages, is expected to be the next big revolution after artificial intelligence. This emerging technology can tackle complex problems more quickly than traditional computers due to its ability to process information using quantum bits (qubits) instead of regular bits. Thus, investing in quantum computing stocks could give long-term investors a chance to benefit from new technology and market growth.

To find such stocks, take a look at TipRanks’ Quantum Computing Stocks page. It allows you to compare stocks based on analyst consensus, price targets, and key technical indicators, among others.

When selecting stocks to buy, it can be helpful to consider the sentiments of hedge fund managers. With that in mind, here are today’s top quantum computing stock picks, which have received a bullish hedge fund signal based on data submitted to the SEC. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft launched its quantum chip, Majorana 1, in February. This chip uses topological qubits, which are more stable and less error-prone than traditional qubits. The stock has earned an analyst consensus of Strong Buy. With an average price target of $509.17, the stock’s implied upside is 37.93%.

RTX (RTX) – RTX has joined hands with DARPA to develop next-generation quantum sensors. These advanced sensors aim to surpass the precision of current technologies by over ten times, with applications in both defense and commercial sectors. Interestingly, the RTX stock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy and an average price target of $145.81, indicating a 19.65% upside.

Nvidia (NVDA) – NVDA is integrating quantum processing units (QPUs) with AI supercomputers to create accelerated quantum systems. Also, it introduced the CUDA-QX platform for hybrid quantum-classical computing and launched the cuQuantum library for quantum circuit simulation. NVDA stock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy. Also, its average price target of $175.06 implies upside potential of 67.27%.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue