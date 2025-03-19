3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now, 3/19/2025, According to Analysts 

Growth stocks represent companies poised for rapid expansion, beating both the overall market and industry peers. This growth potential translates to large capital appreciation for investors. Also, investing in growth stocks can be a long-term strategy, as these companies reinvest profits to drive future expansion.

One way to identify these stocks is through their past revenue or earnings growth. Today, we have shortlisted stocks whose revenue has grown at a five-year CAGR of more than 15%. Along with this parameter, we have zeroed in on stocks that have received Strong Buy ratings from Wall Street analysts.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Eli Lilly (LLY) – This global pharmaceutical company provides innovative medicines for diabetes, oncology, neuroscience, and immunology. Its average price target of $1,032.23 implies a 25.5% upside potential from the current levels. The company’s revenue has grown at a five-year CAGR of 13%.

Insulet (PODD) – Insulet is a medical device company that deals in tubeless insulin pump technology for diabetes management, including its Omnipod system. PODD stock’s average price target of $326.07 implies an upside potential of 25.19%. Its revenue increased at a CAGR of 18% in the past five years.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Live Nation Entertainment is a global leader in live events, ticketing, and artist management, operating through Live Nation Concerts and Ticketmaster. The stock has a price forecast of $169.07, which implies a 41.8% upside potential. LYV’s revenues have witnessed a 65.6% five-year CAGR.

What Is Tipranks’ Smart Growth Newsletter?

TipRanks’ Smart Growth Newsletter provides top growth investment ideas on a weekly basis, based on TipRanks’ data and analysis. The newsletter includes macro-economic, market-wide, and company-specific analysis to help investors understand the trends that may influence their growth investments.

