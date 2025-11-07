3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, 11/7/2025, According to Analysts

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks have the potential to generate notable capital gains. To assess these returns, investors can use TipRanks’ Dividend Calculator, which helps estimate future income based on investment size.

Leveraging TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Clearway Energy (CWEN) – Clearway Energy is a renewable power company that owns and operates wind, solar, and natural gas energy projects across the U.S. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.35% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Interestingly, six out of the eight Wall Street analysts covering CWEN stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 7.17%. CWEN stock is up 40.3% so far this year.

Copa Holdings (CPA) – Copa Holdings is the parent company of Copa Airlines, which provides passenger and cargo services. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.2% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” In the last three months, all six Wall Street analysts covering CPA stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 21.8%. CPA stock has gained 49% year-to-date.

Energy Transfer (ET) – Energy Transfer is a U.S. midstream company that operates one of the largest networks of oil and natural gas pipelines in North America. The stock carries a dividend yield of 7.7% and a Smart Score of Nine. Interestingly, 10 out of the 11 Wall Street analysts covering ET stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 31.48%. ET stock has declined 9.1% year-to-date.

