3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Analysts

Investing in dividend stocks can provide capital appreciation and regular income. With TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener tool, we’ve identified the three dividend stocks with a yield of over 5%.

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks have the potential to generate notable capital gains. To assess these returns, investors can use TipRanks’ Dividend Calculator, which helps estimate future income based on investment size.

Leveraging TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, these stocks have a dividend yield of over 5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Copa Holdings (CPA) – Copa Holdings is the parent company of Copa Airlines, which provides passenger and cargo services. The stock carries a dividend yield of 5.14% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” In the last three months, all six Wall Street analysts covering CPA stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 19%. CPA stock has gained 50% year-to-date.

Mach Natural Resources (MNR) – Mach Natural Resources is an oil and gas company focused on acquiring, developing, and producing energy assets in the United States. The stock carries a dividend yield of 18.67% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” In the last three months, all five Wall Street analysts covering MNR stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 70.36%. MNR stock has declined 20.4% year-to-date.

Amcor (AMCR) – Amcor is a global maker of packaging for food, drinks, and healthcare products. The stock carries a dividend yield of 6.20% and a Smart Score of Nine. Interestingly, seven out of the nine Wall Street analysts covering AMCR stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of about 24.32%. AMCR stock is down 9.76% so far this year.

