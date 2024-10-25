3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 10/25/2024

Dividend-paying stocks are a great way to generate passive income and can be considered a safe bet in the current uncertain market situation. Furthermore, these stocks also have the potential to generate notable capital gains.

Leveraging the TipRanks’ Best Dividend Stocks Screener, we have identified three stocks with Strong Buy ratings from analysts. Further, they boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e. 8, 9, or 10) on TipRanks. The Smart Score evaluates eight different factors to gauge a stock’s potential to outperform the broader market. Additionally, all of these stocks have a dividend yield of over 2.5%.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Opera (OPRA) – Opera is a multinational technology conglomerate holding company. The stock has a high dividend yield of 5.05% and a Smart Score of eight. Interestingly, all four Wall Street analysts covering OPRA stock have rated it a Buy, with their 12-month consensus price target indicating an upside of over 40%.

Sysco (SYY) – Sysco distributes food products to restaurants and other establishments. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.59% and a Smart Score of “Perfect 10.” Further, eight out of the 10 analysts covering SYY stock have given a Buy rating, with a 12-month price target indicating about 16% upside.

Annaly Capital (NLY) – This real estate investment trust (REIT) invests in mortgage-backed securities and other real estate-related assets. NLY stock carries a dividend yield of 12.82% and a Smart Score of eight. Moreover, six out of the seven analysts covering the stock gave a Buy rating. Altogether, their 12-month price target implies an upside of over 10%.

